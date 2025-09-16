China launches anti-discrimination probe into US measures in semiconductor sector

According to the official statement, since 2018 the United States has introduced a series of steps that fall under the definition of discriminatory measures. These include higher tariffs on Chinese goods, including semiconductors; restrictions on the export to China of chip products and manufacturing equipment; limits on the participation of US companies and experts in Chinese semiconductor projects; and measures under the “CHIPS and Science Act.”

In addition, in 2025 Washington issued new guidelines restricting the use of Chinese chips, including Huawei Ascend processors, and prohibiting the use of US-made AI chips for training Chinese artificial intelligence models.

The Ministry of Commerce said the investigation began on September 13, 2025, and will last three months, with the possibility of extension in special circumstances.

Earlier, it was reported that A team of researchers from Nazarbayev University have made a significant step in advancing Kazakhstan’s semiconductor industry by developing and testing the country's first microprocessor.