China launches 24th group of internet satellites

The satellites lifted off aboard a Long March-12 carrier rocket at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time).

According to Xinhua, this became the 24th group of low‑orbit internet satellites China has sent into space.

The satellites entered their designated orbits as planned.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Earlier, it was reported that China continues to advance its Mars sample-return mission, with plans to build a planetary protection laboratory in the initial phase of Hefei’s Deep-Space Science City in Anhui Province, eastern China.