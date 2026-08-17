China launches 24th group of internet satellites
08:26, 17 August 2026
China successfully launched a new batch of internet satellites from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the island province of Hainan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.
The satellites lifted off aboard a Long March-12 carrier rocket at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time).
According to Xinhua, this became the 24th group of low‑orbit internet satellites China has sent into space.
The satellites entered their designated orbits as planned.
Earlier, it was reported that China continues to advance its Mars sample-return mission, with plans to build a planetary protection laboratory in the initial phase of Hefei’s Deep-Space Science City in Anhui Province, eastern China.