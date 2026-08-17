EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    China launches 24th group of internet satellites

    08:26, 17 August 2026

    China successfully launched a new batch of internet satellites from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the island province of Hainan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.

    China launches 24th group of internet satellites
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The satellites lifted off aboard a Long March-12 carrier rocket at 12:10 p.m. (Beijing Time). 

    According to Xinhua, this became the 24th group of low‑orbit internet satellites China has sent into space. 

    The satellites entered their designated orbits as planned.

    China launches 24th group of internet satellites
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Earlier, it was reported that China continues to advance its Mars sample-return mission, with plans to build a planetary protection laboratory in the initial phase of Hefei’s Deep-Space Science City in Anhui Province, eastern China.

    China Space exploration Space World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All