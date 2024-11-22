China expands visa-free access to 38 countries

Starting November 30, 2024, through December 31, 2025, holders of ordinary passports from countries of Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia and Japan will be eligible to enter China without a visa under a trial program.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, revealed the update during a daily press briefing. He also disclosed new changes: exchange visits will now be recognized as a valid reason for visa-free entry and the maximum visa-free stay will be extended from 15 days to 30 days.

Under the new measures, from November 30, 2024, citizens from the 38 eligible countries can enter China without a visa for purposes such as business, tourism, visiting family and friends, exchange programs, or transiting, provided their stay does not exceed 30 days.