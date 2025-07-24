China, EU should uphold openness and cooperation, properly manage differences: Xi

Xi made the remarks when meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are here for the 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing.

History and reality show that interdependency is not a risk, and convergent interests are not a threat, Xi noted, pointing out that boosting competitiveness should not rely on building walls or barriers, as decoupling and severing supply chains will only result in self-isolation.

Xi said that "reducing dependency" should not lead to reducing China-EU cooperation. The bilateral economic and trade relationship, which is by nature complementary and mutually beneficial, can indeed achieve dynamic equilibrium through development, he said.

China's high-quality development and opening-up will provide new opportunities and potentials for China-EU cooperation, Xi noted, calling on both sides to strengthen green and digital partnership, and boost mutual investment and cooperation.

It is hoped that the EU can remain open in trade and investment market, refrain from using restrictive economic and trade tools, and foster a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises investing and operating in the EU, Xi stressed.

