China, Brazil sign 30 cooperation documents during President Xi’s state visit
China and Brazil signed 38 cooperation agreements during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brazil this week, CGTN reports.
Among these was a joint statement announcing the elevation of bilateral ties to the community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.
The other 37 agreements focused on aligning the development strategies of the two nations, which includes accelerating the integration of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's New Growth Acceleration Program, Neo-industrialization Plan, Ecological Transformation Plan and South American Integration Route Plan.
In addition, the agreements outline plans for collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including industrial investment, bio-economy, ecological transition and green development, artificial intelligence, the photovoltaic industry, agriculture and livestock, mineral energy, tourism, health and sports.