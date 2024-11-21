China, Brazil sign 30 cooperation documents during President Xi’s state visit

Among these was a joint statement announcing the elevation of bilateral ties to the community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.

The other 37 agreements focused on aligning the development strategies of the two nations, which includes accelerating the integration of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's New Growth Acceleration Program, Neo-industrialization Plan, Ecological Transformation Plan and South American Integration Route Plan.

In addition, the agreements outline plans for collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including industrial investment, bio-economy, ecological transition and green development, artificial intelligence, the photovoltaic industry, agriculture and livestock, mineral energy, tourism, health and sports.