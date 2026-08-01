China announces fuel price increase

According to a statement by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), retail gasoline prices will increase by 685 yuan (about $100.89) per metric ton, while diesel prices will rise by 655 yuan per metric ton.

Chinese oil industry analysts attributed the latest adjustment to rising global crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that oil surged as US-Iran conflict rattled energy markets.