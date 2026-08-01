EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    China announces fuel price increase

    09:47, 1 August 2026

    China will raise retail prices for gasoline and diesel from Saturday in line with the latest changes in international crude oil prices, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    China announces fuel price increase
    Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

    According to a statement by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), retail gasoline prices will increase by 685 yuan (about $100.89) per metric ton, while diesel prices will rise by 655 yuan per metric ton.

    Chinese oil industry analysts attributed the latest adjustment to rising global crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that oil surged as US-Iran conflict rattled energy markets.

    China Oil and Gas Energy World News
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All