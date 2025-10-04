China activates emergency flood response as Typhoon Matmo brings heavy rainfall

From Oct. 4 to 7, Matmo -- the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season -- will bring heavy rain across south and southwest China, particularly in Guangdong, Guangxi, Hainan and Yunnan. During the period, the water levels of multiple local rivers are expected to exceed warning marks.

Bracing for possible flooding, the ministry has urged local water conservancy authorities to monitor the typhoon's path and rainfall development closely, and to issue warnings to the public in a timely manner.

While stepping up their patrol and protection of levees, authorities should also focus on responding to potential mountain torrents, river flooding and urban waterlogging to ensure the safety of lives and property, the ministry said.

To date, it has dispatched three guiding teams to Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

