Chilean scientists identify new fungus with unusual life style

Papiliomyces australis belongs to the group of entomopathogenic fungi – organisms that thrive at the expense of insects. They infect insects and help regulate their populations in the wild. Furthermore, scientists are studying such fungi as a potential environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides for controlling plant pests.

This species infects the larvae of "ghost moths" from the Hepialidae family. Following infection, the fungus develops inside the larva and uses it as a source of nutrients.

The main feature of Papiliomyces australis is its unusual life cycle. After infecting a larva, the fungus transforms its body into a specialised survival structure known as a sclerotium. This is a dense mass of fungal tissue that helps the organism survive adverse conditions, including drought, cold and forest fires.

Thanks to the sclerotium, the fungus can persist in the wild for many years, remaining undetected until conditions are favourable for further development.

Previously, species of this genus were known only from China and Nepal but have now been discovered in South America for the first time. Scientists believe that Papiliomyces australis is not a new organism in Chile but has long existed in local ecosystems, maintaining an ancient connection with its insect hosts.

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