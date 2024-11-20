Children constitute 37.1 percent of Mongolia's total population

“One in three children in rural areas cannot access preschool education. Children’s immunization rates and healthcare services vary highly between urban and rural areas. While immunization rates are high in the central region and Ulaanbaatar city, the rates for children in Bayan-Ulgii aimag are low,” reported the Ministry of Family, Labor, and Social Protection of Mongolia.

Therefore, to solve inequalities, create child-friendly environments in both urban and rural areas, improve budgeting and planning related to children, and increase investment in the social sector, the Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of Mongolia and UNICEF have co-organized a discussion on "Strengthening the Participation and Partnership of Local Organizations in Ensuring Children's Rights." Participants discussed the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child at the local level and how to work at the national level to reduce violations of children's rights.