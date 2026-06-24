Children are flooded with AI-generated videos on TikTok

Researchers found that 59% of videos appearing in the first 500 posts on a newly created TikTok account's "For You" feed qualified as what they describe as "AI slop". The share was nearly three times higher than the 21% recorded in a similar test conducted on YouTube Shorts.

The study also found that AI-generated content is particularly prevalent in videos aimed at children. Of 2,000 videos analyzed in TikTok's Kids category, 57.4% were classified as AI slop. One of the most affected hashtags was #cartoonkids, where 97 out of 100 reviewed videos were AI-generated.

Kapwing examined more than 10,700 TikTok videos across 20 popular content categories. Beyond children's content, the highest concentrations of AI-generated videos were found in Science and Education (35%), Health (33.8%), and History (33.5%). By contrast, categories such as Fitness, Music, and Fashion remained overwhelmingly dominated by human-created content.

The findings come despite efforts by TikTok to address concerns surrounding AI-generated content. In 2025, the platform introduced tools allowing users to reduce the amount of AI-generated material appearing in their feeds and launched initiatives aimed at improving AI literacy and online safety.

Experts cited in the report warned that exposure to large volumes of inaccurate AI-generated educational videos could affect learning and development, especially among younger viewers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than one in five videos shown to first-time YouTube users are generated by AI.