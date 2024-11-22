Child ombudsmen of Kazakhstan discuss key challenges in ensuring child safety

It gathered representatives of regional child rights commissioners and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The central theme of the meeting was a dialogue on the current challenges facing children today.

"Protecting and promoting the rights and interests of children is a priority for Kazakhstan. Today’s event provides a unique opportunity to discuss key issues related to child safety in a rapidly changing world. We must unite our efforts to create an environment where every child can grow, learn, and develop safely," noted Kazakhstan’s First Vice Minister of Education, Natalia Zhumadildaeva.

The event’s program consisted of three key modules, led by child ombudsmen as speakers. The first module focused on issues of legal literacy among youth, the role of families in protecting children, and the participation of children and young people in advocating for their rights.

The second module addressed online safety, including issues of cyberbullying and protecting children on social media. It also discussed the role of parents in ensuring online safety.

The third module was dedicated to environmental challenges, with an emphasis on the role of youth in protecting the environment and addressing the impact of climate change.

"On this special occasion, I warmly congratulate all the children of Kazakhstan on World Children’s Day. I also express my gratitude to the government of Kazakhstan for the 30th anniversary of the ratification of the CRC and its outstanding progress in protecting children’s rights. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of the CRC, working together for a safer and more sustainable future for our children," said Dr. Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.

"In Kazakhstan, the protection of children’s rights and their safety are priorities of state policy. In recent years, significant progress has been made in social support and legal protection within the framework of political and legislative reforms initiated by the President," said Dinara Zakieva, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Kazakhstan. “Today’s discussions highlight the importance of strengthening dialogue with children. Undoubtedly, children’s voices are essential when discussing issues and decisions related to the protection of their rights,” added Zakieva.

Ruslan Zakharenko, the child ombudsman from Astana, who spoke at the event, remarked: "We are happy not only to participate in today’s dialogue but also to lead it. We, the children, have our own ideas and vision on how to make the world safer and better, so that every child has the opportunity to develop."

Kazakhstan ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1994, underscoring its commitment to protecting children’s rights. The core principles of the Convention include the equal rights of all children to life, development, protection, and freedom from discrimination. World Children’s Day, celebrated on November 20, serves as a reminder of the need to listen to children and take their opinions into account when making decisions that affect their future.

Recall that Kazakhstan was set to legislate status of regional children’s ombudsmen.