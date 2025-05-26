Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed on May 31
09:32, 26 May 2025
The Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed on May 31, Kabar reported.
The border checkpoints will be closed in connection with the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival in the People's Republic of China, at the initiative of the Chinese side.
The Border Service reported that, the passage of people, vehicles and cargo through these checkpoints will be resumed in the normal mode from June 1, 2025.
