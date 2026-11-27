According to official statements from the attorneys general, Character.AI’s database contains chat histories from more than 21 million U.S. accounts, including over 2.1 million registered to minors. The information also includes users’ IP addresses and other personal data.

Character.AI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on October 12, 2026, seeking a court-supervised sale of its business and assets. The attorneys general noted that the company had previously assured users that their personal information would not be sold and would remain protected under its Privacy Policy.

The company selected Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC, a Delaware-registered entity established on November 13, 2026, as the initial bidder the following day. The auction is scheduled for December 1, but the buyer’s plans for the user data have not been disclosed.

The attorneys general argue that the proposed sale offers no adequate safeguards for users. They warn that the buyer would not be required to follow Character.AI’s existing privacy policy or honour users’ requests to delete their information. They also say the data could subsequently be transferred to another company or resold without notifying consumers.

The coalition also claims that Character.AI provided prospective bidders with information about its safety failures and potential legal liabilities that it has not disclosed to the bankruptcy court, the states or users.

Officials also raised concerns about compliance with chatbot safety laws in California, Colorado, New York, and Connecticut, which are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027.

“Character.AI promised consumers that their data would not be sold. This kind of behavior is illegal under federal and California law and bankruptcy should not be used to sidestep these consumer protections,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong also urged the bankruptcy court to reject the proposed sale, warning that it could expose children's private conversations and personal information without adequate safeguards.

The latest challenge follows an earlier objection by state attorneys general to a separate proposed agreement with Disney involving certain Character.AI technologies and intellectual property. The Disney transaction is separate from the planned sale of the consumer platform and user data and has not yet received final court approval.

The bipartisan coalition comprises 42 attorneys general representing 41 states and the District of Columbia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Meta faced a federal trial in California over allegations by four U.S. states that its platforms were designed to keep minors engaged and collected children's personal data without parental consent.