Chaos in Central Japan as man sprays bear repellent inside post office

The local fire department received an emergency call at around 11:50 a.m. reporting the incident in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. Eight people were injured and five of them in their 20s or 50s were taken to the hospital, the department said.

The suspect was being questioned, according to investigative sources.

"It's scary that it happened in a place like this," said a man in his 40s who saw a woman taken away in an ambulance.

The post office is located around 300 meters east of Kanayama Station in an area with many apartment buildings and eateries.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s strict gun laws had collided with rising bear attacks, forcing municipalities to weigh the risks of emergency shootings in densely populated neighborhoods.