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    Changeable weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    01:28, 3 June 2026

    Unsettled weather is expected across Kazakhstan on June 3, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    rain
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Qazinform

    Much of the country will see rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is forecast in the west, northwest, and mountainous areas of the southeast. There will be hail in the west and north.

    In addition, the winds will strengthen in western, northern, and southern Kazakhstan.

    Patchy fog is expected overnight and in the morning in the north.

    It is also reported that extreme heat is forecast in the Zhetisu, Abai, and Ulytau regions, with temperatures reaching +35+38°C. In the south of the Karaganda region and the north of the Almaty region, the temperatures will reach +36°C.

    High fire danger is expected in the Abai, Zhetisu, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkistan, and Mangistau regions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Wind rains Hail Heat wave
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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