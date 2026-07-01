Chad to withdraw from International Criminal Court treaty

In an official statement, Chad said the move followed a review of the ICC’s performance since its establishment in 2002.

“This decision is the result of an in-depth review of the functioning of the International Criminal Court since it began operating in 2002, as well as its record, whose effectiveness remains limited and uneven across different regions,” a government spokesman said in a statement.

COMMUNIQUÉ

Lire le communiqué👇 pic.twitter.com/NHeuONNOyZ — Tchad Diplomatie (@MAE_Tchad) July 27, 2026

The Chadian government stressed that its withdrawal does not signal a retreat from the fight against impunity and reaffirmed its commitment to international legal obligations and to justice.

The government called for more balanced international justice and for strengthening African judicial mechanisms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Argentina formally announced its decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), the global health body.