Central Asia’s largest ice-skating rink unveiled in Kazakhstan’s Konayev

The new ice arena covers 22,100 square meters. It is located in Konayev and has already attracted the attention of residents and visitors to the region.

"The region attracts not only with its picturesque landscapes but also with numerous modern solutions that will interest anyone seeking new experiences. This year, winter tourism in the region will reach a qualitatively new level, as the largest ice rink in Central Asia will open in Almaty region. Under the open sky, rhythm and movement come together, creating a unique space for active winter recreation. Undoubtedly, this rink will become a magnet for everyone who prefers to spend the cold season brightly and dynamically," the press office of the regional akimat says.

Photo credit: Almaty region's administration

For those who seek tranquility and the majesty of mountain scenery, the Oi-Qaragai resort opens its doors. Situated at an altitude of 2,140 meters above sea level, it enchants with snow-covered peaks and panoramic views stretching beyond the horizon. It also boasts the longest ski slope in Central Asia.