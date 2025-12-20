EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Central Asia’s largest ice-skating rink unveiled in Kazakhstan’s Konayev

    09:50, 20 December 2025

    The largest ice rink in Central Asia has opened in Kazakhstan's Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Central Asia’s largest ice-skating rink unveiled in Kazakhstan’s Konayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region's akimat

    The new ice arena covers 22,100 square meters. It is located in Konayev and has already attracted the attention of residents and visitors to the region.

    "The region attracts not only with its picturesque landscapes but also with numerous modern solutions that will interest anyone seeking new experiences. This year, winter tourism in the region will reach a qualitatively new level, as the largest ice rink in Central Asia will open in Almaty region. Under the open sky, rhythm and movement come together, creating a unique space for active winter recreation. Undoubtedly, this rink will become a magnet for everyone who prefers to spend the cold season brightly and dynamically," the press office of the regional akimat says. 

    Central Asia’s largest ice-skating rink unveiled in Kazakhstan’s Konayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region's administration

    For those who seek tranquility and the majesty of mountain scenery, the Oi-Qaragai resort opens its doors. Situated at an altitude of 2,140 meters above sea level, it enchants with snow-covered peaks and panoramic views stretching beyond the horizon. It also boasts the longest ski slope in Central Asia.

    "These two destinations vividly shape the tourist image of the Almaty region: one filled with energy, emotions, and movement, the other with peace and harmony with nature. Visiting these places, a guest takes away not only rest but also new impressions, a fresh breath, and inspiration," the akimat adds.

     

    Konayev Kazakhstan Regions Almaty region Tourism
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All