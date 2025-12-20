Central Asia’s largest ice-skating rink unveiled in Kazakhstan’s Konayev
The largest ice rink in Central Asia has opened in Kazakhstan's Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The new ice arena covers 22,100 square meters. It is located in Konayev and has already attracted the attention of residents and visitors to the region.
"The region attracts not only with its picturesque landscapes but also with numerous modern solutions that will interest anyone seeking new experiences. This year, winter tourism in the region will reach a qualitatively new level, as the largest ice rink in Central Asia will open in Almaty region. Under the open sky, rhythm and movement come together, creating a unique space for active winter recreation. Undoubtedly, this rink will become a magnet for everyone who prefers to spend the cold season brightly and dynamically," the press office of the regional akimat says.
For those who seek tranquility and the majesty of mountain scenery, the Oi-Qaragai resort opens its doors. Situated at an altitude of 2,140 meters above sea level, it enchants with snow-covered peaks and panoramic views stretching beyond the horizon. It also boasts the longest ski slope in Central Asia.
"These two destinations vividly shape the tourist image of the Almaty region: one filled with energy, emotions, and movement, the other with peace and harmony with nature. Visiting these places, a guest takes away not only rest but also new impressions, a fresh breath, and inspiration," the akimat adds.