Central Asia’s first autonomous delivery system debuts in Astana

The project marks the first demonstration of its kind in Central Asia and is being implemented by Alatau Advance Air Group as part of its low-altitude economy initiatives.

The system enables customers to place an order by scanning a QR code, selecting products through a mobile storefront and receiving them via an unmanned aerial vehicle at one of several smart parcel lockers installed across the Games venues.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergen/Qazinform

According to Daniyar Uteulin, Head of Investor Relations at Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd., the company is advancing two flagship projects in Kazakhstan: air taxi services and autonomous drone delivery.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergen/Qazinform

“We are demonstrating new technologies to residents of Astana and visitors attending the Games of the Future. Alongside our air taxi project, drone delivery is another important part of the low-altitude economy that we are developing,” he said.

In the demonstration mode, users can order hot and cold beverages, energy drinks, snacks, toys and official Games of the Future souvenirs. Additional merchandise related to upcoming events, including Comic Con Astana, is also expected to become available. If an order exceeds the drone’s payload capacity of 2.4 kilograms, it is automatically divided into multiple deliveries.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergen/Qazinform

Five smart parcel lockers are currently operating at major Games venues, including Alau Ice Palace, Barys Arena and Beeline Arena. Once an order is placed, staff load the package onto a drone, which then flies directly to the selected locker.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergen/Qazinform

Uteulin said aerial delivery significantly reduces travel time compared to ground transport. A flight from the company’s logistics hub to the demonstration site takes about eight minutes, while preparing freshly made coffee adds only a few more minutes. Drone deliveries can also operate in most weather conditions, except during severe snowstorms or blizzards.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergen/Qazinform

The service is currently operating free of charge as part of the demonstration programme during the Games of the Future, with customers paying only the retail price of the selected products.

Earlier, Alatau Advance Air Group demonstrated Kazakhstan’s first public air taxi flight in Astana. The company plans to launch commercial air taxi operations in Kazakhstan by 2028-2029, subject to regulatory approval.