Central Asia's economy tops $543B: Kazakhstan drives over half of it
Central Asia's economy has surpassed half a trillion dollars, with Kazakhstan accounting for more than half of the region's total GDP, also ranking among the leaders in exports and accumulated foreign investment, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to The Times of Central Asia, the combined GDP of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan is estimated at $543 billion. Of this, $306 billion is attributed to Kazakhstan.
By comparison, Uzbekistan's economy is $147 billion, Turkmenistan's $50 billion, Kyrgyzstan's $23 billion, and Tajikistan's $18 billion.
Kazakhstan accounts for two-thirds of the region's exports. Total exports from Central Asia amount to $139 billion, with $92 billion, or 66%, from Kazakhstan.
Uzbekistan provides 23% of regional exports ($32 billion), Turkmenistan 5% ($7 billion), Kyrgyzstan 4% ($6 billion), and Tajikistan around 1% ($1.6 billion). The figures for Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are based on 2024 data.
Thus, Kazakhstan remains Central Asia's main export hub, providing nearly two-thirds of the region's total.
Nearly 70% of foreign investment goes to Kazakhstan
The country also plays a major role in attracting international capital. Accumulated foreign direct investment in Central Asia is estimated at $220.5 billion.
Kazakhstan accounts for $151.3 billion, or 68.6% of the total. It is followed by Turkmenistan ($44.6 billion), Uzbekistan ($16.7 billion), and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ($4 billion each).
It is worth noting that Kazakhstan generates such a large share of the regional economy with a relatively small share of the population. Of Central Asia's 83.6 million people, around 21 million (25%) live in Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan accounts for 44% of the region's population – about 37 million.
Financially, Kazakhstan also stands out. Its reserves are estimated at $129.3 billion, while its public and publicly guaranteed external debt is $34 billion. Reserves exceed debt by 3.8 times – the highest ratio among the region's countries with comparable data.
Kazakhstan's public debt is 24.6% of GDP. Remittances account for just 0.1% of GDP, and dependence on foreign aid is 0.03% of gross national income.
With a quarter of Central Asia's population, Kazakhstan generates more than half of its economy, two-thirds of its exports, and nearly 69% of its accumulated FDI. These figures define the country's weight in a region whose economy has already surpassed the half-trillion-dollar mark.
Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan outranks Central Asian neighbors in the global prosperity ranking.