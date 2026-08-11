Central Asia's economy tops $543B: Kazakhstan drives over half of it

According to The Times of Central Asia, the combined GDP of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan is estimated at $543 billion. Of this, $306 billion is attributed to Kazakhstan.

By comparison, Uzbekistan's economy is $147 billion, Turkmenistan's $50 billion, Kyrgyzstan's $23 billion, and Tajikistan's $18 billion.

Kazakhstan accounts for two-thirds of the region's exports. Total exports from Central Asia amount to $139 billion, with $92 billion, or 66%, from Kazakhstan.

Uzbekistan provides 23% of regional exports ($32 billion), Turkmenistan 5% ($7 billion), Kyrgyzstan 4% ($6 billion), and Tajikistan around 1% ($1.6 billion). The figures for Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are based on 2024 data.

Thus, Kazakhstan remains Central Asia's main export hub, providing nearly two-thirds of the region's total.

Nearly 70% of foreign investment goes to Kazakhstan

The country also plays a major role in attracting international capital. Accumulated foreign direct investment in Central Asia is estimated at $220.5 billion.

Kazakhstan accounts for $151.3 billion, or 68.6% of the total. It is followed by Turkmenistan ($44.6 billion), Uzbekistan ($16.7 billion), and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ($4 billion each).

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan generates such a large share of the regional economy with a relatively small share of the population. Of Central Asia's 83.6 million people, around 21 million (25%) live in Kazakhstan. Uzbekistan accounts for 44% of the region's population – about 37 million.

Financially, Kazakhstan also stands out. Its reserves are estimated at $129.3 billion, while its public and publicly guaranteed external debt is $34 billion. Reserves exceed debt by 3.8 times – the highest ratio among the region's countries with comparable data.

Kazakhstan's public debt is 24.6% of GDP. Remittances account for just 0.1% of GDP, and dependence on foreign aid is 0.03% of gross national income.

With a quarter of Central Asia's population, Kazakhstan generates more than half of its economy, two-thirds of its exports, and nearly 69% of its accumulated FDI. These figures define the country's weight in a region whose economy has already surpassed the half-trillion-dollar mark.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan outranks Central Asian neighbors in the global prosperity ranking.