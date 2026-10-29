Central Asian Interparliamentary Forum held in Dushanbe

This year’s forum focused on unity for peace, security and prosperity in Central Asia and brought together parliamentarians from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: N. Baibulin

Members of the Kazakh delegation briefed their counterparts on the implementation of political reforms in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the President’s State-of-the-Nation Address delivered yesterday, which outlined large-scale construction and development initiatives across various sectors. As noted, the Head of State’s initiatives open up new development prospects not only for Kazakhstan but also generate a synergistic effect for the entire Central Asian region.

Qurultay deputies also highlighted the key role of parliamentarians in maintaining peace and security in the region through the timely adoption of necessary legislation. They emphasized that, amid current global challenges, agreements on establishing Central Asia as a nuclear-weapon-free zone remain relevant, as does the proposal to establish an International Agency for Biological Security.

Photo credit: N. Baibulin

Pressing issues of economic and digital integration were also discussed. The Kazakh delegation proposed exchanging legislative practices in e-commerce, digital customs administration, investment, transport and industrial cooperation to remove legal barriers in these areas.

According to the deputies, this would help create a unified business environment across the region and contribute to implementing Kazakhstan’s proposal to increase intra-regional trade to $20 billion.

Speaking on water and climate security issues, the Kazakh parliamentarians stressed the importance of adopting the Framework Convention on Water Use as soon as possible.

Photo credit: N. Baibulin

The development of volunteerism was another topic on the agenda. Dadebay proposed supporting volunteer initiatives at the parliamentary level and considering the establishment of an annual Central Asian Week of Environmental Responsibility.

Photo credit: N. Baibulin

Participants also discussed strengthening educational ties across the region and providing legal support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to develop a Central Asian Partnership Programme on Artificial Intelligence.

Photo credit: N. Baibulin

At the conclusion of the plenary session, participants adopted the Dushanbe Declaration.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Vice President Erlan Karin met with leaders of party factions in the Qurultay to discuss legislative support for the strategic priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his 2026 State-of-the-Nation Address.

.