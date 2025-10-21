Central Asian defense ministers meet in Samarkand

The inaugural meeting of the defense ministers of the Central Asian states was chaired by Lieutenant General Shukhrat Kholmuhamedov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The address of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to the participants of the meeting was read by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, V. Makhmudov.

As stated in the address of the President, in recent years, relations among the Central Asian states, based on close neighborliness, mutual respect, and trust, have risen to the level of constructive dialogue and strategic partnership, and are steadily developing in the field of military defense as well. Particularly amid the global changes taking place in the world, the aggravation of international and regional challenges, and the growing threats to security and stability, cooperation between the defense ministries is more important than ever.

The President also drew special attention to the complex international issues arising in the areas of climate change, the efficient use of water resources, and transport logistics, emphasizing their relevance for the Central Asian region. It was noted that the meeting of defense ministers would play an essential role in establishing open dialogue and joint efforts to address these issues.

The ministers exchanged views on ensuring security in the Central Asian region, developing intergovernmental military and military-technical cooperation, enhancing interaction in combating international terrorism, and further expanding mutually beneficial relations. In this regard, there is no doubt that the outcomes of this meeting will be significant not only for the development of multilateral military cooperation but also for the exchange of experience among the armed forces under modern conditions.

Following the meeting, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Kholmuhamedov, signed the protocol of the first meeting of the defense ministers of the Central Asian states. He also held bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

During these meetings, the parties discussed the expansion of military cooperation, the improvement of joint personnel training systems, the establishment of mechanisms for sharing experience and practical knowledge, and the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of regional security. The sides reached agreements on the development of intergovernmental military and military-technical cooperation, strengthening joint efforts to combat international terrorism, ensuring regional security, and fostering an atmosphere of trust and stable collaboration between the states.

For the participants, a tour was organized to visit the historical and cultural monuments and landmarks of Samarkand.

