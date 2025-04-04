Central Asia–EU partnership is vital for global solutions, says EUSR for CA Stiprais

He emphasized that strengthening ties between the EU and Central Asia opens up opportunities not only in trade and investment but also in people-to-people connections and shared innovation.

“I mean, we are moving towards a strategic partnership between regions, and this is something that opens new avenues for cooperation in areas, economy, of course, trade, and investments, but also moving in people-to-people connectivity investment in our future, as is the motto of the summit, because we must stay together,” Stiprais said.

He added that addressing climate change and avoiding a widening technological gap will require close collaboration:

“If we want to achieve solving, if we need to solve those global problems that we are facing, starting from climate change and environmental protection, but also to avoid that there is a technological gap between regions.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency, Eduards Stiprais shared his insights on regional cooperation, economic growth, trade developments, and the political significance of the summit.