Central Asia to host World Kickboxing Championship for first time
The national kickboxing championship is underway in Bishkek, drawing around 300 athletes from across the country, according to Alexander Voinov, President of the Kickboxing Federation, Kabar reported.
Now in its 31st edition, the tournament serves as the main selection event for the national team. Upcoming international competitions include the World Cup in Tashkent and the World Youth Championship in Italy, with Uzbekistan set to host the World Championship next year - the first time the event will be held in Central Asia, said Voinov.
“This is a crucial opportunity for us,” Voinov noted. “Previously, when tournaments were held in Europe, America, or Brazil, we could only send limited participants due to costs. With Tashkent nearby, we can bring our full team.”
“We see intense competition among the fighters, and competition and selection of the best are the most important factors for successful performance at the World Championships," he noted.