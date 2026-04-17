Central Asia to host World Kickboxing Championship for first time

Now in its 31st edition, the tournament serves as the main selection event for the national team. Upcoming international competitions include the World Cup in Tashkent and the World Youth Championship in Italy, with Uzbekistan set to host the World Championship next year - the first time the event will be held in Central Asia, said Voinov.

“This is a crucial opportunity for us,” Voinov noted. “Previously, when tournaments were held in Europe, America, or Brazil, we could only send limited participants due to costs. With Tashkent nearby, we can bring our full team.”