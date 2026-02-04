Central Asia, S. Korea boosting customs cooperation

During the event titled 'Trade Facilitation between Central Asia and the Republic of Korea' led by the Korea Customs Servicekey, areas of customs cooperation were discussed, along with practical measures to facilitate trade and streamline customs procedures.

In his remarks, Kazakh Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov emphasized the importance of further strengthening customs cooperation and creating favorable conditions for foreign trade operators, which will contribute to growing bilateral trade and business activity. In this context, he also noted that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to the development of transport and transit potential as a key element in strengthening trade and economic ties between Asia and Europe.

The sides also stressed the importance of advancing cooperation in the digitalization of customs procedures, including the use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and expressed readiness to exchange experience and best practices.

The Head of Korea Customs Service, Lee Myeong-gu, for his part, pointed to the strong transport and logistics potential of the Central Asian countries, highlighting their role as an important bridge between Asia and Europe, and stressed the importance of promoting the Digital Silk Road concept to support paperless trade.

Overall, the event confirmed the positive dynamic in cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea and the sides’ commitment to further deepen collaboration focused on simplifying procedures and expanding mutual trade.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea have a Joint Customs Cooperation Committee, which addresses current and practical issues of customs administration. By the end of 2025, the bilateral trade reached 3.2 billion US dollars, marking a 1.4% increase.

