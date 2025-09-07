Central Asia Electric Power Coordination Council convenes in Kyrgyzstan

Regular meetings and councils are held to effectively manage the regional energy system, integrate neighboring networks, and ensure stable electricity supply.

The 44th Meeting of the Central Asia Electric Power Coordination Council and the 46th Meeting of the Coordinating Commission, convened on September 4-5 in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata, became the logical continuation of this process.

The events brought together the representatives and specialists from energy organizations of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, as well as observers.

The participants discussed issues related to ensuring energy security, the formation of a unified electricity market, the integration of renewable energy sources, and the expansion of cross-border cooperation.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Board of the JSC National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan Dadajon Isakulov spoke about the reforms and priorities being implemented in Uzbekistan, and also provided information on innovations in the electric power industry and plans for the future.

He stressed that the construction of new power plants, the reconstruction of existing capacities, and the development of renewable energy sources will contribute to the stability of not only the national energy system, but also the energy security of the entire Central Asia. Dadajon Isakulov also expressed readiness to expand cooperation with the countries of the region.

This meeting became a significant step towards strengthening cooperation among the Central Asian states in the energy sector.

The development of the regional energy system and the implementation of joint initiatives serving common interests will undoubtedly become a key factor in sustainable development.

