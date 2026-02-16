Celestial spectacle: Six planets align in rare evening parade

According to Star Walk experts, four of the planets will be visible to the naked eye. These include Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury, although Mercury will be the most difficult to spot due to its low position above the horizon. Observing Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope.

The main observation date is February 28, though the visibility window will extend from late February into early March and will depend on the observer’s geographic location. The best time to watch is about an hour after sunset. As the evening progresses, Mercury and Venus will set first, followed by Saturn and Neptune, while Jupiter will remain visible longer than the others.

Photo credit: Gemini

Venus will be the brightest planet of the evening, shining at an apparent magnitude of about -3.9. Jupiter will glow at around -2.4 and will be positioned high above the southeastern horizon. Saturn will emit a steady yellowish light, while Mercury will appear low over the western horizon and will be visible only for a short period of time.

Uranus, with an apparent magnitude of 5.8, can be seen with binoculars, while Neptune, at magnitude 7.8, will require more powerful optical equipment. Both planets will be located near well-known stellar landmarks, making them easier to find.

