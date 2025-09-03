Cattle breeding accounts for some 40% of gross agricultural output

Livestock breeding keeps its strategic role for the food security of Kazakhstan, constituting some 40% of the country’s gross agricultural output. It grew by 3.4% in January-July 2025 to nearly 2 trillion tenge. Meat production rose by 2% to 608,800 tons, while milk production surged by 6.5% to 2.25 million tons.

Livestock and poultry are growing steadily throughout Kazakhstan: cattle grew up to 8.7 million heads (+0.3%), horses up to 4.6 million (+6.7%), camels up to 300,000 (+3.9%), and poultry rose to 48 million (+6.6%).

For the past five months, beef exports increased by 2.5 times to 12,300 tons, and lamb meat by 2.6 times to 9,200 tons. All this speaks for the competitive ability of the country’s products and its demand in international markets.

Thus, the country’s cattle breeding boasts steady development. The country’s domestic production is growing, export positions are strengthening, new support mechanisms and world-class clusters are being formed, which makes it one of the key growth points of the entire agro-industrial complex.