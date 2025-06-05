Cargo transit from China via Kazakhstan hits new record high

This is 22% more compared to 2023, the state revenues committee says.

The indicator has been increasing for three years in a row, but the positive dynamics is gradually weakening: in 2022 it was 37%, and in 2023 - 33%. In the past 12 years, a decrease was registered only twice - in 2015 and 2016.

72% of transit cargo shipped through the territory of Kazakhstan was sent from China, and only 2% were delivered to China.

It is difficult to say what exactly China sent through Kazakhstan. Key cargo include land transport vehicles - 3.1 million tons, as well as electrical machinery and equipment - 1.2 million tons.

A significant role in increasing the transit of goods from China was played by recipient countries such as Uzbekistan (+60% YoY, to 5.3 million tons) and the EU (+134% YoY, to 2.3 million tons). Russia, being another important destination, on the contrary, weakened the overall positive dynamics (-14.7% YoY, to 3.6 million tons).

62% of the cargo were transported by railway, according to the state revenues committee (13.3 million out of 21.3 million tons).

As earlier reported, container shipments from China along TITR rose 33 times in 2024.