Car rams into Liverpool fans celebrating Premier League title in city center

Merseyside Police said in a statement that officers were contacted just after 6 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street, where jubilant fans had gathered.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained," police said. "Emergency services are currently on the scene."

In a later statement, police identified the arrested individual as "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area."

Police asked people "not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding" the incident, and that "Extensive enquiries" were ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Footage circulating online showed chaotic scenes as some fans appeared to be dragged by the vehicle before it came to a halt. There were screams and panic as emergency services rushed to the scene.

North West Ambulance Service released a statement saying it is "currently assessing the situation and working alongside other emergency services."

"Our priority is to ensure that anyone in need receives medical assistance as quickly as possible," the service added.

It was not immediate clear if there had been injuries.

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling - my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on X.

"I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident."

"I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate," he added.

