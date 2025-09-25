Capital investments in Kazakhstan reach 11.5 tn tenge over 8 months

Kazakhstan’s economy has adapted to new conditions and maintains a growth trajectory. Over the first eight months, the country’s GDP increased by 6.5%. The real sector of the economy grew by 8.8%, while the services sector expanded by 5.1%, Arman Kassenov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

The strongest performance was seen in transport services, construction, trade, mining and manufacturing industries, and agriculture.

He added capital investments grew by 14.3% to make 11.5 trillion tenge.

As stated there, compared to the same period in 2024, several sectors in Kazakhstan have shown significant growth in their physical volume index: financial and insurance activities up by 204%, education up by 193%, manufacturing industry up by 134%, agriculture up by 129%, and transport up by 115%.

The Vice Minister revealed the inflow of foreign direct investments has surpassed 465 billion US dollars since gaining independence.

