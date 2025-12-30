Cancer death rates decline in Kazakhstan in past 5 years – Health Ministry

The report highlights the achievements were underpinned by the implementation of the Comprehensive plan to combat cancer for 2023-2027.

The Health Ministry said in a report up to 42,000 new cancer cases have been identified in 2025, up 7.8% compared to the 5-year average, due to improved detection rate. 246,205 cancer patients are under close observation, of whom over 55% are people of working age. Up to 63% of cancer patients now survive five years and more, while the early cancer detention rate exceeded 33%. The cancer mortality rate fell to 61 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the report, the oncology service received 30.4 billion tenge in funding. Six new linear accelerators have been commissioned, increasing the coverage of radiation therapy to 61%. Modern treatment methods have been introduced, including adaptive and 4D radiation therapy. Two PET/CT centers have been commissioned in Kyzylorda and Aktau. Access to targeted and immuno-oncology medicines has been expanded (seven drugs). Hospital pharmacy centers are operating in 17 oncology centers. Nineteen endoscopic expert centers have been established for the early detection of gastrointestinal cancers.

In the same vein, cancer screenings are available to the entire uninsured population. Starting in 2026, a pilot lung cancer screening program using low-dose CT and AI will be launched. Mobile medical units operate in remote regions, and their network is being expanded.

Cooperation has been established with leading cancer centers of Türkiye, China, Russia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan. 35 specialists underwent training and internships abroad.

