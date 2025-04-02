Canadian, Mexican leaders talk about trading, investment ties

According to an information release issued by the prime minister's office, the leaders emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation.

Carney highlighted his plan to fight unjustified trade actions against Canada, protect Canadian workers and businesses, and build Canada's economy, including through increased trade between Canada and Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil the full scope of his protectionist trade policy on Wednesday, which he is calling "Liberation Day."

Carney previously told Trump that the Canadian government will implement retaliatory tariffs to protect Canadian workers and its economy, following the announcement of additional U.S. trade actions.

As stated previously, U.S. President Donald Trump is due to announce reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday in an effort to slash his country's global trade deficit, the White House said, adding the levies may go into effect immediately.