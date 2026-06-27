Canada now eligible to compete at Eurovision Song Contest

According to the statement released by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), CBC/Radio-Canada was admitted as a full member of the EBU this week, following a vote at the organization’s general assembly in Prague. The broadcaster had held associate membership since 1950.

Full membership opens the door for Canada to submit its entry to Eurovision. However, CBC has yet to confirm its intentions.

The federal government has previously signaled interest in Canada’s participation. In its 2025 budget, the Carney government noted it was working with CBC to explore the possibility.

The Eurovision Song Contest, organized by the EBU since 1956, invites eligible broadcasters to submit songs representing their countries, with international audiences casting votes. The competition has consistently drawn massive global viewership.

Canada would not be the first non-European nation to join. Israel, Morocco, and Australia have all participated.

The 2026 contest crowned Bulgarian singer Dara, whose track Bangaranga captured the top prize.