Canada and China signal strategic reset in Beijing talks

“We will deliver stability, security and prosperity for people on both sides,” Prime Minister Carney said, stressing the importance of cooperation at a time of global division. He called for practical focus on areas capable of delivering “historic gains,” including agriculture, agri food, energy, and finance.

President Xi welcomed what he described as a turnaround in relations, noting steady engagement since his meeting with the Canadian leader at last year’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“The healthy and stable development of China-Canada relations is conducive to world peace, stability, development, and prosperity,” Xi said.

The visit marks the first trip by a Canadian leader to China in nearly a decade and comes as Canada seeks to diversify trade ties. More than three quarters of Canadian exports currently go to the United States, and Ottawa has set a goal of reducing that reliance by expanding trade with other partners over the next ten years.

During the visit, Prime Minister Carney also met Chinese Premier Li Qiang, with both sides agreeing to maintain open channels of communication through an economic roadmap. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the talks aimed to restart dialogue across economic, energy, and security fields.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had authorized chipmaker Nvidia to resume sales of its advanced AI processors to China under revised export control rules, as confirmed by the Department of Commerce on Tuesday.