Can parks and clean air protect against dementia? Study says yes

Prolonged exposure to air pollution, especially fine particulate matter (PMx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), has been linked to a 9-10% rise in the risk of developing dementia. Research indicates that exposure to traffic-related factors, such as noise pollution, is associated with an approximately 9% increased risk of developing dementia.

The closeness to significant roadways has been linked to cognitive decline, showing an elevated dementia risk ratio of 1.10. The study further pointed out that “traffic-related exposures, including noise and proximity to major roads, were linked to worse cognitive performance and a higher risk of dementia.”

Photo credit: Freepik.com

Alternatively, a 6% reduction in the risk of dementia was linked to residing in close proximity to verdant and blue spaces. According to the study, “exposure to park areas or green/blue spaces was generally associated with reduced dementia risk (risk ratio 0.94; 95% CI 0.92, 0.96) and slower cognitive decline.”

Furthermore, urban settings that encourage walking and offer proximity to essential services, such as grocery stores and healthcare facilities, were associated with improved cognitive health.

“This systematic review and meta-analysis underscore the significant impact of environmental features on cognitive decline and dementia risk. Long-term exposure to air pollutants like PMx and NOx is associated with a higher risk of dementia, while proximity to green spaces appears to offer protective benefits,” the study concludes.

