Can China and Central Asia shape stability in a turbulent world?

How can China and Central Asia enhance connectivity and build a new transportation hub linking Europe and Asia? How can both sides strengthen multilateral cooperation and regional security to foster a stable and prosperous community? And as green development becomes a key agenda item at the summit, how can China and Central Asian countries promote green energy cooperation and move toward a sustainable future?

Join host Mushahid Hussain Sayed, co-chair of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties, to understand how China and Central Asia can bring a measure of stability to an increasingly unpredictable world.

This episode features a special address by Yerzhan Kistafin, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan. Other guests in this edition of Global South Voices are Javlon Vakhabov, former ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States, Haroon Sharif, a former minister of state of Pakistan, Li Xiguang, director of Tsinghua University's International Center for Communication and Odilkhoja Parpiev, director of the Institute of Materials Science at the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.

You can watch the episode if you follow the link.