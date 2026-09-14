Can children’s SIM cards protect against harmful content? A psychologist weighs in

The psychologist broadly supports the introduction of children’s SIM cards, viewing restrictions on access to harmful content as an additional safeguard.

“But it is important to understand that no technical system can replace parents. A SIM card can set a boundary, but an adult still needs to teach a child how to stay safe online,” Kucheruk stressed.

She identifies premature exposure to material children are not yet ready to process, including violence, sexual content, cruelty and dangerous challenges, as a major risk. According to the expert, this can cause fear, anxiety, sleep problems, aggression and a distorted view of the world.

Another concern is the constant stream of short videos and intense stimuli. The psychologist noted that children may find it increasingly difficult to concentrate, play calmly, study and spend time without a phone.

Filtering can significantly reduce the likelihood of accidentally encountering inappropriate material, particularly among young children. However, it cannot provide complete protection.

“Content can reach children through friends, games, social media or someone else’s phone. That is why a combination of technical restrictions, parental guidance and teaching children themselves works better,” she explained.

According to Kucheruk, there is no single age at which children become capable of independently assessing online risks. Much depends on their development. Primary school children can already learn basic safety rules, but it is still too early for them to make decisions online on their own.

During adolescence, greater autonomy comes with increased risks linked to peer influence, a desire to try new things and a growing need for independence. The expert therefore recommends granting online freedom gradually.

She lists violent and cruel content, sexualized material, content involving self-harm and drugs, dangerous challenges, bullying and extremist material among the most concerning categories.

“I would also highlight content that makes children constantly compare themselves with others and feel they are not attractive, successful or good enough,” she added.

Alongside technical restrictions, parents should discuss what their children encounter online. The psychologist advises going beyond asking what a child watched that day and exploring how they interpret it: why something happened, whether they consider such behavior normal and how they would respond if a stranger sent them a similar message.

Children should also understand that they can always tell an adult about threats, blackmail, requests for photographs or attempts to make them hide something from their parents, without fear of being scolded.

“In my view, the best protection is a combination of technology and trust. A filter can block harmful content, but only trust will help a child turn to an adult if something has already happened,” Kucheruk concluded.

As previously reported by Qazinform, on August 28, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported an initiative to prohibit social media registration for children under 16 during the inaugural session of the newly elected unicameral parliament, the Qurultay. The President noted that many countries are adopting similar measures and called for particular attention to this work. He also emphasized that the adoption of the relevant law must be accompanied by mechanisms to ensure its full implementation.