Cambodia, Thailand sign agreement to cement ceasefire

According to the Cambodian side, the two countries held detailed discussions on ceasefire arrangements, and agreed to establish a regional monitoring mechanism, restore mutual trust, and that captured soldiers could be treated under the international humanitarian law.

The Thai side said that the two countries arrived at an agreement, and agreed to maintain communication and resolve issues through a bilateral mechanism, and ASEAN members will be allowed to monitor the ceasefire.

In addition, the two sides agreed that the next extraordinary GBC meeting will be held within a month.

Earlier, it was reported Thailand and Cambodia agree to an ‘immediate, unconditional’ ceasefire.