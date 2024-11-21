Cambodia targets 70 pct clean energy by 2030: minister

Speaking at the annual conference of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Rattanak said construction work on 13 new power generation projects with a combined capacity of 1,275 megawatts (MWs) has been underway.

"Moreover, 23 additional power generation projects with a total capacity of 5,950 MWs have been planned for 2025-2029 in order to achieve the 70 percent target of clean energy share by 2030," he said.

The main sources of renewable energy in the Southeast Asian country are hydropower, solar energy and biomass energy.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, China is the top investor in developing hydroelectric plants in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, Rattanak said that to date, a total of 99.15 percent of Cambodia's total villages have access to electricity, and 95.24 percent, or 3.66 million houses in the kingdom, have been connected to the national grid.

"A hundred percent of Cambodia's villages will have access to electricity from the national grid in the near future," he said.