Calidus unveils first integrated multi layered Emirati solution to counter drones

Developed and manufactured in the UAE, the DAMITA system unifies autonomous and layered C-UAS capabilities from detection to defeat through an AI-driven command and control (C2) software core, delivering comprehensive protection and timely response for cities, borders, bases, and critical sites.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said, "With DAMITA, we are not simply introducing a new solution, we are demonstrating Calidus’ role as a true system integrator. By unifying detection, command and control, and layered defeat technologies into a single AI‑driven architecture, we are delivering a fully integrated defence capability developed and manufactured 100% in the UAE.

"This achievement reflects our strategic vision to provide mission‑ready solutions that combine innovation, autonomy, and scalability, ensuring our partners can respond decisively to the evolving challenges of drone and swarm threats across critical environments."

This move comes at a time where the drone threat landscape is rapidly being redefined by the integration of artificial intelligence evolving drones into sophisticated, autonomous systems capable of complex tasks like self-navigation in jammed environments and precision targeting. This next-generation system will be a critical asset in future warfare scenarios.

DAMITA combines advanced radar, full-spectrum RF scanners, and EO/IR sensors with AI algorithms for precise detection and drone-vs-bird discrimination, while integrating electronic jamming, high-energy laser, and advanced air-burst interceptors to effectively defend against mass and swarm drone attacks from enemies.

The system offers both hard kill and soft kill capabilities for comprehensive threat mitigation. It utilises airburst rounds and high energy laser weapons to neutralise swarm drone attacks and large-scale threats, providing robust protection, in addition to employing precision directional jamming for safe operation in urban environments, ensuring controlled and targeted drone mitigation without collateral damage.

The system stands apart due to its cutting-edge operational features such as an interception rate of 20 drones per minute, a battery-powered laser weapon providing instant response anytime and anywhere, and crucial On-the-Move (OTM) functionality for seamless detection and engagement.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Australia would spend $1.1billion on underwater Ghost Shark attack drones.