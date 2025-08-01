CA Ecology Ministers meet in Aktau ahead of Regional Climate Summit 2026

As part of the meeting, the exhibition of green startups in areas of focus of the Regional Ecology Summit 2026 took place.

According to the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the exhibition featured projects, that were part of the GCIP Acceleration Program. These startups offer practical technological solutions to efficiently address environmental challenges as well as foster a green economy in Kazakhstan.

The meeting discussed the exhibitions set to take place within the Regional Ecology Summit 2026 as well as the revised Concept of the Summit and regional initiatives.

Addressing the event, Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev proposed to join efforts to implement regional initiatives and exchange experiences in this field, thus improving the ecological situation in the region.

Following the meeting, the sides signed the protocol of the meeting.

Attending the meeting were Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection of Tajikistan Bakhodur Sheralizoda, Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abdukhakimov, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, Director of Sustainable Energy at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Dario Liguti, Resident Representative of UNDP Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia.

The meeting was also joined by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Assel Raimkulova via video link, while COP29 President, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev sent a video message.

