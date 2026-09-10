C5+1 meeting highlights critical minerals, trade, transport

The session focused on advancing the C5+1 framework and addressing practical aspects of cooperation in priority areas of the regional agenda. Participants reviewed progress on previously agreed initiatives and discussed new proposals to further strengthen multilateral collaboration.

Special attention was given to preparations for upcoming meetings and events, as well as the coordination of organizational matters. During the exchange of views, participants emphasized the importance of regular engagement within the C5+1 format to foster regional cooperation and promote joint initiatives.

Discussions also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in critical minerals, trade, and transport. A separate segment of the meeting highlighted practical collaboration between Central Asian countries and the United States, including the development of contacts among government institutions and expert communities.

Following the meeting, the Secretariat identified next steps and outlined preparations for upcoming events within the C5+1 mechanism.

Earlier, Kazakhstan unveiled new cultural initiatives for C5+1 cooperation.