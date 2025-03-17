Buzachi Operating Ltd compensates billion-tenge damage for illegal gas flaring in Mangistau

Following a comprehensive inspection, the Prosecutor’s Office of Mangistau region has detected major violations in the activity of the Buzachi Operating Ltd branch, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“Throughout six years, the company has carried out subsoil use operations with oil and gas losses as well as burned sour gas without a permission from an authorized agency in the field of hydrocarbons,” the Prosecutor’s Office says.

The company was ordered to pay a total of 8.4 billion tenge as a compensation for the damage.

The court of appeal left the first instance judgment unchanged. Judicial acts entered into a legal force.

In early March, the company fully compensated for the damage caused to the state.