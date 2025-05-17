Bulgarian president to take Euro currency referendum to Constitutional Court

Rumen Radev has announced his intention to file a Constitutional Court petition in response to Speaker Natalia Kiselova's refusal to allow a vote on his proposal for a referendum on the country's eurozone membership in 2026, Sofia News Agency reports.

Speaking to the press at Sofia Airport, Radev reiterated that every Bulgarian should be able to express their views on the country's readiness to adopt the Euro.



On Monday, the president proposed a national referendum asking Bulgarians if they support adopting the euro in 2026.

"The referendum will serve as a corrective for Bulgarian democracy. It will give people a voice and allow all arguments to be heard. It will offer the political class a chance to restore dialogue with voters and to fight for their trust — a trust that has been lost in recent years," he said.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova also responded to the proposal, saying Eurozone membership is essential for maintaining Bulgaria’s economic and financial stability amid ongoing global uncertainty.