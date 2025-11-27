Building a new system of values and public ethics is a complex evolutionary process - State Counselor Karin

On November 5, 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree “On approval of the main principles, values and areas of internal policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

According to the State Counselor, the document, initiated by experts and members of the National Kurultai at the meeting in Burabay, became the first systemic act defining the ideological and organizational framework of the country’s domestic policy.

The Head of State backed the initiative and tasked his Executive Office to work through all aspects.

Previously, internal policy principles were reflected only partially and inconsistently in various programs. Now, for the first time, the concept of “internal policy,” its goals, tasks, and directions are clearly formulated at the state level.

The document serves as a methodological guide for a new generation of managers, many from the private and civic sectors, amid ongoing reforms and personnel renewal. Work on it lasted over six months with input from experts, scholars, and Kurultai members.

According to Karin, some critics pointed out the absence of a “new ideology” in it. But the document never intended to put forward new overarching goals. Instead, it focuses on “defining and consolidating those universal principles, values, and norms of behavior, that are shared by the overwhelming majority of Kazakhstan’s citizens, regardless of their political or other views.”

Another important aspect, in his opinion, is that the document is not tied to costly projects or PR campaigns. It provides a conceptual basis for managing internal policy, including areas like state awards, school education, and promotion of values such as hard work, knowledge, and creativity – without excessive spending or formalism.

New system of values: Step-by-step

"Building a new system of values and public ethics is a complex evolutionary process. Direct propaganda is ineffective here and may even cause the opposite effect. In conditions of political pluralism and freedom of speech, Kazakhstan is developing a culture of behavior through consistent state policy aimed at engaging citizens," he notes.

The State Counselor points out that Law and Order is one of the basic elements of the new system, standing out as a foundation of public and personal security.

“Ensuring law and order is a duty of a state, but without public support, it is impossible to exercise it to the full extent,” he says and underscores the importance of encouraging the citizens to adopt zero tolerance toward crimes, aggression, and violence. Tangible results have been received in this field, with the number of crimes reducing twofold in the past five years and crime level decreasing by 80%.

Erlan Karin also highlights the importance of the “Taza Qazaqstan” (Clean Kazakhstan) environmental project, which fosters respect for cleanliness, nature, and order, while the school program “Adal Azamat” strengthens cooperation between the state, schools, and parents to prevent drug addiction, gambling, violence, and bullying, and to instill constructive values.

The state also promotes hard work and professionalism: 2025 was declared the Year of Working Professions, nine new state honors have been introduced for specialists, and 74 professional holidays, including Labour Day are marked countrywide.

Protecting national traditions remains vital, with growing concern about foreign cultural influences. A wide celebration of national holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Say, Nauryz, New Year, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, Christmas and Easter, Kazakhstan People’s Unity Day, International Women’s Day serve as a good example of promoting shared values, along with newer celebrations like Family Day and National Dombra Day.

Future initiatives may include new formats like Neighbor’s Day, aimed at strengthening social ties and solidarity, the State Counselor notes.