BTS to take 'The City' project to Las Vegas and Busan

"The City" project debuted during the band's "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour in Las Vegas in 2022 to boost the festive mood, illuminating the city's major landmarks in purple, the signature color of its global fandom, ARMY. The project also features various BTS-themed cultural events, including musical foundation shows, drone lighting displays and photo exhibitions and multimedia installation art.

It was last staged in Seoul to celebrate the release of BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," on March 20 and a landmark live performance in central Seoul the following day.

The upcoming editions will be held around the group's "Arirang" world tour concerts in each city.

In Las Vegas, the event will run May 20-31. BigHit Music said the project will present highly immersive experiences through partnerships with major local brands, alongside visual displays utilizing city landmarks.

In Busan, it will be held from June 5-21, timed to coincide with the group's two-night concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12-13, with various related programs planned.

Notably, BTS scores 7th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with 'Arirang'.