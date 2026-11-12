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    BTS’ ‘Swim’ named among Apple Music’s Best Songs of 2026

    03:28, 12 November 2026

    "Swim," the lead track from K-pop supergroup BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," has been named one of Apple Music's "Best Songs of 2026," Yonhap reports.

    BTS’ ‘Swim’ named among Apple Music’s Best Songs of 2026
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    BTS is the only K-pop act to make the annual list, which was released Saturday (U.S. time).

    The septet is set to kick off the Asian leg of its "Arirang" world tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 19 before heading to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Jakarta.

    Also on the list was "Dracula," a collaborative single between Australian act Tame Impala and Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

    South Korean pianist Lim Yunchan made the list with his live performance of J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations from New York's Carnegie Hall last year.

    Earlier, it was reported that American songwriters who earlier claimed that South Korean superband BTS' chart-topping song "Swim" was copied from their own demo had withdrawn their claims in a U.S. lawsuit.

    K-Pop Entertainment Apple Music South Korea World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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