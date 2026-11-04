BTS shows in Indonesia and Taiwan set for global cinema release

The live viewings will feature the group's second-day show in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 21 and its third-day show in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Dec. 29, BigHit Music said in a notice posted on K-pop fan community platform Weverse.

The Kaohsiung and Jakarta concerts will be shown on about 3,300 and 2,800 large screens worldwide, respectively. In South Korea, audiences can watch them at three major cinema chains – CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox.

BigHit Music said screening times will be adjusted for different time zones, meaning viewers in some regions will watch delayed broadcasts one to two days later.

The shows are part of the Asian leg of the group's "Arirang" tour, set to kick off in Kaohsiung on Nov. 19. The septet will hold a total of 15 performances across five cities that also include Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

The group completed its South American tour in Sao Paulo late last month, selling out 14 shows in five cities and attracting a total of 853,000 spectators.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that K-pop supergroup BTS became the first music group to surpass 10 billion Spotify streams in a single year.