BTS hits No. 2 on British Official Chart with 'Swim,' crowns albums chart

"Swim," the lead track of the band's fifth studio album, "Arirang," placed just behind Oliver Dean's "Rein Me In" on the Official Singles Chart Top 100. It marks the highest position the South Korean band has ever achieved on the chart. BTS previously peaked at No. 3 on the singles chart three times with "Dynamite," "Butter" and "My Universe."

Two other tracks from "Arirang" also entered the chart: "Body to Body" at No. 28 and "Fya" at No. 39.

On the Official Albums Chart Top 100, the group debuted at No. 1 for the third time in its career. It previously became the first K-pop act to top the albums chart with "Map of the Soul: Persona" in 2019, and hit No. 1 again with its fourth studio album, "Map of the Soul: 7," in 2020.

Produced under the direction of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, "Arirang" explores BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions the members have encountered throughout their lives. "Swim" is an upbeat alternative pop song about navigating life's challenges, with lyrics co-written by the band's frontman, RM.

The K-pop septet returned with the album Friday after a nearly four-year break from group projects caused by its members' military service. It held a free concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square to mark the return in front of tens of thousands of fans the following day.

"Arirang" is expected to debut atop the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart next week. In that case, it will be the band's seventh album to do so. "Swim" also has a strong chance of arriving at No. 1 upon its chart debut.

Earlier, record 4.17 mln copies of "Arirang" were sold in debut week.