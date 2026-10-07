Brussels Airlines to cancel 40% of flights Friday amid union protests

The airport operator announced on Tuesday that it would cancel around 140 flights operated by airlines that work with Alyzia on Friday. Alyzia provides ground-handling services at Brussels Airport for around 20 airlines.

Brussels Airlines, the airport's largest airline, is among them. The company will cancel around 40 per cent of its flights, spokesperson Nico Cardone said.

"Passengers whose flights are cancelled will be contacted proactively with an alternative travel option, or they can choose to receive a refund for their ticket," the spokesperson said.

"Passengers can also check their flight status via 'My Booking' on our website."

Brussels Airlines had expected to carry around 30,000 passengers on Friday.

The airline stressed that it is not involved in the union action.

"We regret that this is the third time this year that our flight schedule has been seriously disrupted by union action involving external parties," it said.

"These actions disrupt the travel plans of thousands of passengers and have a significant financial impact on Brussels Airlines. We urge all trade unions to reconsider their approach and find ways to make their voices heard without affecting travellers and companies that are not involved in this conflict."

Trade union ABVV is organising a national demonstration in Brussels on Friday 9 October, while ACV will visit the headquarters of the federal governing parties that day.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Flydubai had suspended flights to and from Israel following an altercation in the cockpit of flight FZ1073, which was diverted and landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.